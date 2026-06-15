Brandon Holtz betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Brandon Holtz of the United States looks on while playing the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Holtz has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Holtz's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Holtz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-78
|+15
|--
Holtz's recent performances
- Holtz's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament.
Holtz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Holtz's advanced stats and rankings
- Holtz posted a 44.44% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his Driving Distance averaged 292.8 yards.
- In putting, Holtz averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 41.67%, and he broke par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holtz as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.