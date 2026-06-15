Billy Horschel betting profile: U.S. Open
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Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 41st.
Horschel's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|2023
|T43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2021
|T38
|72-70-72-80
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 14-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.336
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.142
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.262
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.027
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.428
|0.011
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Horschel currently has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.