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Billy Horschel betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 41st.

Latest odds for Horschel at the U.S. Open.

Horschel's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4173-67-74-74+8
2023T4373-67-71-74+5
2022MC73-71+4
2021T3872-70-72-80+14

At the U.S. Open

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 14-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.336-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1420.494
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.262-0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0270.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.4280.011

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
  • Horschel currently has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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