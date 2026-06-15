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53M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles finished tied for 56th at 12-over in his last appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Kohles at the U.S. Open.

Kohles's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5677-68-76-71+12

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--

Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1470.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5900.442
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.169-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.478-0.359
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0900.067

Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has posted a 0.590 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.49% of the time.
  • Kohles has earned 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 159th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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