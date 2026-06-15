Ben Kohles betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles finished tied for 56th at 12-over in his last appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Kohles's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.590
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.169
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.478
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.090
|0.067
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has posted a 0.590 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.49% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.