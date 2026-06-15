Ben James betting profile: U.S. Open

James's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 1-over.

James has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

James has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.