Ben James betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ben James of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee in Sunday singles during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ben James returns to the U.S. Open after missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of making his first weekend at this major championship.
Ben James's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In James's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
Ben James's recent performances
- James's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 1-over.
- James has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- James has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.092
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.190
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.067
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.218
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.003
|0.134
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James has recorded a 0.190 mark. He has hit 68.06% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, James has delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- James currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.