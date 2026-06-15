Ben Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 10th at five-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 U.S. Open.
Griffin's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of five-over-par.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under-par.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.080
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.284
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.442
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.405
|0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.484
|0.920
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and has posted a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total mark (46th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.