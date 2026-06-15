Ben Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open

Griffin has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.