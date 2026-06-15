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23M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin finished tied for 10th at five-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Griffin at the U.S. Open.

Griffin's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1069-71-74-71+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of five-over-par.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under-par.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0800.191
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.284-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4420.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4050.862
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4840.920

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
  • Griffin has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and has posted a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total mark (46th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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