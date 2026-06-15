Arni Sveinsson betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson of Iceland and the European Team plays a shot on the fourth hole during the singles matches in The Bonalllack Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club on January 10, 2025 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open will take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Arni Sveinsson has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Sveinsson's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Sveinsson's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Sveinsson for the 2026 season.
Sveinsson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Sveinsson's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Sveinsson for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sveinsson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.