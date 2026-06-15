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Angel Hidalgo Portillo betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Angel Hidalgo Portillo has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 in Southampton, New York.

Latest odds for Hidalgo Portillo at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Hidalgo Portillo has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hidalgo Portillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--

Hidalgo Portillo's recent performances

  • Hidalgo Portillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 3-over.
  • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hidalgo Portillo has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hidalgo Portillo has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hidalgo Portillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.145
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.012

Hidalgo Portillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hidalgo Portillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance from the tee box.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.124 over his last five starts, indicating consistent iron play.
  • Around the greens, Hidalgo Portillo averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, an area where he has struggled recently.
  • His putting has been a weakness, as evidenced by his -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hidalgo Portillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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