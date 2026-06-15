Angel Hidalgo Portillo betting profile: U.S. Open

Hidalgo Portillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 3-over.

He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hidalgo Portillo has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hidalgo Portillo has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.