Andrew Novak betting profile: U.S. Open
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Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Novak's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.014
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.209
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.151
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.467
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.120
|-0.136
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Novak has earned 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.