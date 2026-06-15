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50M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Smalley has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, 2026 with strong recent form heading into this major championship.

Latest odds for Smalley at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Smalley's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.077-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4430.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.049-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3350.682
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9041.086

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.443 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
  • Smalley ranks 23rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 15th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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