Alex Smalley betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Smalley has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21, 2026 with strong recent form heading into this major championship.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Smalley's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.077
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.443
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.049
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.335
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.904
|1.086
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.443 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Smalley ranks 23rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 15th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.