Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open

Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Noren has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.