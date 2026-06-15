PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
52M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Alex Noren returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Noren at the U.S. Open.

Noren's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-75+8
2023MC68-75+3
2022MC73-73+6
2021T1772-74-67-75+8

At the U.S. Open

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 8-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.1030.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1040.206
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.126-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4770.641
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6040.743

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
  • Noren ranked 45th with 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
54M AGO
J.B. Holmes betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
14H AGO
Nine things to know: Shinnecock Hills, 2026 U.S. Open
Need to Know
Image for article.
14H AGO
Three wins, one hot putter: Fitzpatrick shows PGA TOUR he's ready for U.S. Open
Latest
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW