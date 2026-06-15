Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open
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Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Noren's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2023
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|T17
|72-74-67-75
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|175.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.103
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.104
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.126
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.477
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.604
|0.743
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Noren ranked 45th with 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.