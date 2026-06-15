Alejandro Tosti betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. This marks Tosti's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Tosti's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.307
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.914
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.112
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.966
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.685
|-0.596
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -0.914 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.966 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.