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50M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

The U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. This marks Tosti's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Tosti at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Tosti's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3070.671
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.914-0.559
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.1120.101
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.966-0.809
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.685-0.596

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -0.914 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.966 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
  • Tosti has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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