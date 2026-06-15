Alejandro Tosti betting profile: U.S. Open

Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.

Tosti has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Tosti has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.