Adrien Saddier betting profile: U.S. Open
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 at the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun returns as the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 1-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
- Saddier has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.126
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.289
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.159
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.016
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.339
|-0.360
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivers a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
- Saddier has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.