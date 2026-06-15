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50M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 at the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun returns as the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 1-under.

Latest odds for Saddier at the U.S. Open.

Saddier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-67-72-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-67-69-1213.071
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--

Saddier's recent performances

  • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
  • Saddier has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.126-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.289-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.159-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.0160.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.339-0.360

Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Saddier delivers a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
  • Saddier has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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