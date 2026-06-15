Adrien Saddier betting profile: U.S. Open

Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.

Saddier has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Saddier has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.