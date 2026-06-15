Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: U.S. Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open, shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.175
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.116
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.546
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.020
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.275
|-0.239
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart leads TOUR with a 0.546 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (103rd) and has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Total (64th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.