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1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Adam Scott finished tied for 12th at plus-6 in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Scott at the U.S. Open.

Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1270-70-67-79+6
2024T3270-72-76-69+7
2023MC73-72+5
2022T1469-73-72-68+2
2021T3871-74-74-75+14

At the U.S. Open

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of plus-6.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Scott's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-74-72-66-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Scott has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3080.229
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.7790.421
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0210.097
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.076-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9900.623

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.779 (first) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.20% ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Scott sported a 0.308 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 25th.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
  • Scott has earned 1,051 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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