Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
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Adam Scott of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 12th at plus-6 in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|2024
|T32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|T14
|69-73-72-68
|+2
|2021
|T38
|71-74-74-75
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of plus-6.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-74-72-66
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.308
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.779
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.021
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.076
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.990
|0.623
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.779 (first) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.20% ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Scott sported a 0.308 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 25th.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Scott has earned 1,051 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.