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43M AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson finished tied for 24th at the 2024 Truist Championship with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Truist Championship.

    Simpson's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2470-73-71-71+1
    2023T6471-67-77-72+3
    2022MC69-76+5

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.516-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0670.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.162-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4000.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3450.131

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards reflects his position in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.067 mark. He has hit 58.55% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Simpson delivers a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 27.85 putts per round and breaks par 20.09% of the time, with a bogey avoidance rate of 18.38%.
    • Simpson currently sits 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

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    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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