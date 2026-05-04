Webb Simpson betting profile: Truist Championship
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Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson finished tied for 24th at the 2024 Truist Championship with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.
Simpson's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|2023
|T64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|2022
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Truist Championship
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.516
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.067
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.162
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.400
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.345
|0.131
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards reflects his position in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.067 mark. He has hit 58.55% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Simpson delivers a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 27.85 putts per round and breaks par 20.09% of the time, with a bogey avoidance rate of 18.38%.
- Simpson currently sits 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.