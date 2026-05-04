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16M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young finished tied for seventh at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Truist Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T766-70-68-66-10
    2024T3471-69-71-76+3
    2023T5971-70-72-73+2
    2022T268-71-69-66-6

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Young has four top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • Young has two victories over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 2.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6540.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4860.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2260.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3370.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.7032.105

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.486 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Young delivered a 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
    • Young has earned 2,371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.96% ranks third on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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