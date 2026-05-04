Cameron Young betting profile: Truist Championship

Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

Young has four top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

Young has two victories over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Young has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.