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38M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for 66th at the 2025 Truist Championship after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Truist Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6672-70-70-72+4
    2024T1671-70-73-69-1
    2023MC69-73E
    2022MC74-73+7
    2021MC74-71+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.235-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.033-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.214-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.522-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.938-0.927

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.033 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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