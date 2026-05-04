Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship

Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.

Glover has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.