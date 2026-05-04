Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 66th at the 2025 Truist Championship after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the 2026 Truist Championship.
Glover's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|2024
|T16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.235
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.033
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.214
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.522
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.938
|-0.927
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.033 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
- Glover has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.