Viktor Hovland betting profile: Truist Championship
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2026 Truist Championship, set for May 7-10. Hovland looks to improve on his tied for 54th finish at even par in his most recent appearance at this event.
Hovland's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|2024
|T24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|2023
|T43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|2021
|T3
|69-72-68-67
|-8
At the Truist Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of even par.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.139
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.276
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.205
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.037
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.379
|0.317
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.