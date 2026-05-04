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23M AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2026 Truist Championship, set for May 7-10. Hovland looks to improve on his tied for 54th finish at even par in his most recent appearance at this event.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Truist Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5469-70-71-70E
    2024T2472-72-72-69+1
    2023T4371-69-66-77-1
    2021T369-72-68-67-8

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of even par.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1875-71-71-67-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.1390.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.276-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2050.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.037-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.3790.317

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Hovland has earned 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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