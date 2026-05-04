Viktor Hovland betting profile: Truist Championship

Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.

Hovland has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.