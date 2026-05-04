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16M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set for May 7-10. McCarthy finished tied for 46th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Truist Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4662-73-74-69-2
    2024T670-71-69-69-5
    2023T871-67-71-66-9
    2022T2565-69-74-73+1
    2021MC77-75+10

    At the Truist Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of two-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at five-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.370-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0760.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.0130.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3440.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.1150.442

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 62.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.02% ranked 47th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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