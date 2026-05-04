Denny McCarthy betting profile: Truist Championship
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set for May 7-10. McCarthy finished tied for 46th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
McCarthy's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|2024
|T6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|2023
|T8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|2022
|T25
|65-69-74-73
|+1
|2021
|MC
|77-75
|+10
At the Truist Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of two-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at five-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.370
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.076
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.013
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.344
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.115
|0.442
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 62.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.02% ranked 47th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.