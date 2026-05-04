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Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Truist Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T468-68-67-65-12
    2024T1371-70-71-70-2
    2023T565-71-67-70-11
    2021T1467-75-70-70-2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3660.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.1920.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5500.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.128-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9800.871

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered an excellent 0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has posted a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Fleetwood currently ranks 17th with 849 FedExCup Regular Season points and 18th overall in Strokes Gained: Total (0.980).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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