Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Truist Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|2024
|T13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|2023
|T5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|2021
|T14
|67-75-70-70
|-2
At the Truist Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.366
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.192
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.550
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.128
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.980
|0.871
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered an excellent 0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has posted a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Fleetwood currently ranks 17th with 849 FedExCup Regular Season points and 18th overall in Strokes Gained: Total (0.980).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.