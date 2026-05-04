Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Truist Championship

Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered an excellent 0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.

On the greens, Fleetwood has posted a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.