Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship
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Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.
Spieth's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|2024
|T29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
At the Truist Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 2-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.049
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.226
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.058
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.415
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.650
|0.349
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.226 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Spieth currently has 569 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.