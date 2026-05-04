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35M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Spieth looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Truist Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3470-68-68-70-4
    2024T2969-71-76-70+2
    2023MC72-77+7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 2-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0490.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2260.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.058-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4150.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6500.349

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.226 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Spieth currently has 569 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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