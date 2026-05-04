Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

Spieth has finished in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.