Xander Schauffele betting profile: Truist Championship
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Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the Truist Championship looking to build on his strong history at Quail Hollow Club, where he finished tied for 11th last year. The tournament runs May 7-10, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Schauffele's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|2024
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|2023
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|2021
|T14
|72-71-68-71
|-2
At the Truist Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished second at 12-under and 15-under respectively.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.493
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.623
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.012
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.284
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.388
|1.345
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.493 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.623 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points (12th) and ranks 7th overall with a 1.388 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.