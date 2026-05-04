Xander Schauffele betting profile: Truist Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.