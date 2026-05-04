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22M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, where he finished tied for 63rd last year. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat his 16-under performance from 2025.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Truist Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6368-73-69-72+2
    2024T3870-73-72-73+4
    2021MC70-76+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hoge missed the cut at this event in 2021, shooting 4-over through two rounds.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.503-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0430.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.370-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.150-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.980-1.070

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.043 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

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    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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