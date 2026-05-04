Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Truist Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 65th at 3-over.
Pendrith's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|2024
|T10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|2023
|MC
|70-77
|+5
At the Truist Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.369
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.094
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.067
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.534
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.325
|-1.464
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.094 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.