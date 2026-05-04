Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Truist Championship

Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.

He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.