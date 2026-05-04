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21M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 65th at 3-over.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Truist Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256566-70-76-71+3
    2024T1071-67-71-72-3
    2023MC70-77+5

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3690.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.094-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.067-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.534-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.325-1.464

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.094 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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