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41M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10. He missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event after finishing tied for sixth in 2021.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Truist Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-75+3
    2022MC67-76+3
    2021T669-67-73-70-5

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0710.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.103-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2560.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1500.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.3750.591

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (75th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wallace sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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