Matt Wallace betting profile: Truist Championship
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Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10. He missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event after finishing tied for sixth in 2021.
Wallace's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|2021
|T6
|69-67-73-70
|-5
At the Truist Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.071
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.103
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.256
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.150
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.375
|0.591
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (75th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wallace sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.