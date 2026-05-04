Matt Wallace betting profile: Truist Championship

Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Wallace has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.