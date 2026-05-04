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19M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for 23rd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Im at the Truist Championship.

    Im's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2369-66-67-72-6
    2024T468-68-69-73-6
    2023T869-66-68-72-9
    2021MC68-82+8

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.069-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.430-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3050.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting83-0.030-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.2230.043

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.430 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
    • Im has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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