Sungjae Im betting profile: Truist Championship
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Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for 23rd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.
Im's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|2024
|T4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|2023
|T8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|2021
|MC
|68-82
|+8
At the Truist Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.069
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.430
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.305
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.030
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.223
|0.043
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.430 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
- Im has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.