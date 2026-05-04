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Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The $20 million event features a challenging 7,583-yard, par-71 layout in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Yellamaraju is competing in the Truist Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3440.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3450.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.1090.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4510.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0310.791

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.345 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivers a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 579 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 36th this season. His bogey avoidance rate of 12.92% ranks 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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