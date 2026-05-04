Si Woo Kim betting profile: Truist Championship
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10, 2026. Kim will look to improve upon his tied for 17th finish last year where he shot 7-under at the $20 million event.
Kim's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|2024
|T16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|2023
|T43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|2022
|T37
|67-72-70-75
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten five times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.546
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.874
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.281
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.302
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.399
|1.221
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.874 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivers a -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
- Kim's 11.57% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks fifth on TOUR this season, and he has accumulated 1,374 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.