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18M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10, 2026. Kim will look to improve upon his tied for 17th finish last year where he shot 7-under at the $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Truist Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1765-68-71-69-7
    2024T1670-73-70-70-1
    2023T4368-72-70-73-1
    2022T3767-72-70-75+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten five times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5460.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8740.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2810.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.3020.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3991.221

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.874 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivers a -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
    • Kim's 11.57% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks fifth on TOUR this season, and he has accumulated 1,374 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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