Si Woo Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

Kim has finished in the top ten five times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.