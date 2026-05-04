Michael Kim betting profile: Truist Championship
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Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Kim will look to improve upon his withdrawal from last year's tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|72-72
|--
|2023
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|73-81
|+12
At the Truist Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after posting scores of 72-72.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.464
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.144
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.183
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.518
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.093
|1.110
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Kim has earned 417 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.