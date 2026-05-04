Michael Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.