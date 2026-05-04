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36M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Kim will look to improve upon his withdrawal from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Truist Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD72-72--
    2023768-68-69-69-10
    2021MC73-81+12

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after posting scores of 72-72.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished seventh at 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.464-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.144-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1830.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5180.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.0931.110

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 417 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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