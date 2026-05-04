Sepp Straka betting profile: Truist Championship
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Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka is the defending champion at the Truist Championship, having won last year at 16-under. He'll return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026, looking to defend his title at this $20 million event.
Straka's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|2024
|T8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|T54
|69-74-70-75
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
- Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-67-67-78
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.113
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.557
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.092
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.123
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.884
|0.797
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.557 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
- Straka has earned 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.