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23M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka is the defending champion at the Truist Championship, having won last year at 16-under. He'll return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026, looking to defend his title at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Truist Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025163-67-66-68-16
    2024T868-71-67-74-4
    2023MC72-74+4
    2022MC70-71+1
    2021T5469-74-70-75+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1130.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5570.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0920.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1230.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8840.797

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.557 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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