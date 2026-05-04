PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
18M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 17th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026, looking to improve on his solid showing from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Truist Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1767-68-67-71-7
    2024T4371-69-75-75+6
    2022T1567-73-69-70-1
    2021T2674-67-74-69E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.250
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.212-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4360.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4950.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.238-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.4810.179

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Taylor delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46.
    • Taylor ranked 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.80% and earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW