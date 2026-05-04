Nick Taylor betting profile: Truist Championship

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.