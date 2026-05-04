Nick Taylor betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 17th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026, looking to improve on his solid showing from last year's event.
Taylor's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|2024
|T43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|2022
|T15
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|2021
|T26
|74-67-74-69
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.212
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.436
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.495
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.238
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.481
|0.179
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46.
- Taylor ranked 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.80% and earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.