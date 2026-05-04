Sam Stevens betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Stevens's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|2023
|T47
|70-70-72-72
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
- Stevens's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.414
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.217
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.042
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.110
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.480
|0.482
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.217 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 493 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.