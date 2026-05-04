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17M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Truist Championship.

    Stevens's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2364-71-69-70-6
    2023T4770-70-72-72E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
    • Stevens's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4140.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2170.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.042-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.1100.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.4800.482

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.217 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 493 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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