Ryan Fox betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will compete at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2025.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.305
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.104
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.128
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.069
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.607
|-0.005
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Fox has earned 372 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.