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20M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for 30th at five-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on his past performances in Charlotte.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Truist Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3065-70-67-73-5
    2024T1371-68-70-73-2
    2023MC71-71E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at two-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1680.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0700.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.391-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6250.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.4720.765

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
    • Burns ranked 24th with 706 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

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    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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