Sam Burns betting profile: Truist Championship
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Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 30th at five-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on his past performances in Charlotte.
Burns' recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|2024
|T13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at two-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.168
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.070
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.391
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.625
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.472
|0.765
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
- Burns ranked 24th with 706 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.