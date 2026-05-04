Sam Burns betting profile: Truist Championship

Burns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.

Burns has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.