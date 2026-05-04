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22M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship after three rounds. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of a complete performance this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Truist Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD69-71-78+5
    2024T5273-65-82-72+8
    2023T5667-74-71-73+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds while five-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at eight-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.200-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3370.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3860.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.293-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8160.339

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.52, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
    • Theegala has earned 684 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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