Sahith Theegala betting profile: Truist Championship
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Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship after three rounds. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of a complete performance this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|69-71-78
|+5
|2024
|T52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|2023
|T56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds while five-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at eight-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.200
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.337
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.386
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.293
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.816
|0.339
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.52, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 684 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.