Brian Harman betting profile: Truist Championship
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Brian Harman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th.
Harman's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|2024
|T47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2022
|T9
|69-66-73-70
|-2
|2021
|T18
|68-72-73-70
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.320
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|-0.018
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.192
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.279
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.425
|0.571
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman has a -0.018 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Harman has earned 321 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.