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Brian Harman betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Truist Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4669-70-72-67-2
    2024T4774-71-76-70+7
    2023MC70-76+4
    2022T969-66-73-70-2
    2021T1868-72-73-70-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.320-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green88-0.0180.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1920.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.279-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.4250.571

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman has a -0.018 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 321 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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