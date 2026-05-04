Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Truist Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 as he competes in the Truist Championship for the first time in at least five years. The $20 million tournament will be defended by Sepp Straka, who won last year at 16-under.
At the Truist Championship
- Hisatsune has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.350
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.400
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.127
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.087
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.789
|0.532
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.400 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He leads the tour with a 71.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 675 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.