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16M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 as he competes in the Truist Championship for the first time in at least five years. The $20 million tournament will be defended by Sepp Straka, who won last year at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Hisatsune has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3500.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4000.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1270.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.087-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7890.532

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.400 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He leads the tour with a 71.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 675 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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