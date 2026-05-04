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16M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 42nd at three-under the last time he played this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Truist Championship.

    Gerard's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4269-71-68-69-3
    2023MC72-77+7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-70-69-67-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4572-68-66-72-1015.750

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2870.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6300.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.296-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.159-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7790.003

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.630 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 739 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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