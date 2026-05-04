Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship
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Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 42nd at three-under the last time he played this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Gerard's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
At the Truist Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|73-72-65-67
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.287
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.630
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.296
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.159
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.779
|0.003
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.630 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 739 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.