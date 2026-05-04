Ryan Gerard betting profile: Truist Championship

Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.

He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.