Nico Echavarria betting profile: Truist Championship
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Echavarria's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.5
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.223
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.192
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.386
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.052
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.853
|-1.393
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.192 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Echavarria currently ranks 28th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 684 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.