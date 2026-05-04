Nico Echavarria betting profile: Truist Championship

Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.192 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.