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18M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia and his caddie Fabian Azcarate look on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Truist Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-69+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.5
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.5
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -1.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.223-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.192-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.386-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0520.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.853-1.393

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.192 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Echavarria currently ranks 28th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 684 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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