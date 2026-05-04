Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Truist Championship

He has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.