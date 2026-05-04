Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Truist Championship
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter will compete in the Truist Championship for the first time in recent years, teeing off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory last year.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- He has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.632
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.172
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.429
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.325
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.294
|0.322
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.7 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivers a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.