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32M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter will compete in the Truist Championship for the first time in recent years, teeing off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6320.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1720.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.429-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.325-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.2940.322

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.7 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivers a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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