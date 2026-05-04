Alex Noren betting profile: Truist Championship

Noren has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Noren has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.