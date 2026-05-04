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18M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Kyle Morrison during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Kyle Morrison during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set for May 7-10, 2026. The Swedish golfer finished tied for 51st at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Truist Championship.

    Noren's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5167-68-72-72-1
    2024T2467-75-70-73+1
    2023MC74-70+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of one-under.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at one-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.152-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1290.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2260.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4170.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6210.421

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 477 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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