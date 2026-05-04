Alex Noren betting profile: Truist Championship
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Alex Noren of Sweden prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Kyle Morrison during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to Quail Hollow Club for the Truist Championship, set for May 7-10, 2026. The Swedish golfer finished tied for 51st at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Noren's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|2024
|T24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the Truist Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of one-under.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at one-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.152
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.129
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.226
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.417
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.621
|0.421
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 477 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.