Ricky Castillo betting profile: Truist Championship
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under performance last year.
At the Truist Championship
- Castillo has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.75
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.185
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.239
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.120
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.018
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.083
|-0.475
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 44th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.61% ranked 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.