Ricky Castillo betting profile: Truist Championship

Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.