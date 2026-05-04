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20M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under performance last year.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Castillo has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.5
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.75
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1850.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.239-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1200.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.018-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.083-0.475

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 44th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.61% ranked 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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