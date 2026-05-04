Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.