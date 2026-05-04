Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship
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Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Fowler's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|2024
|T43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|2023
|T14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|2022
|T21
|66-72-74-68
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+5
At the Truist Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.242
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.287
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.212
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.484
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.802
|0.488
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 654 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.42% (fourth) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.