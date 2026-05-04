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17M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Truist Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1563-71-69-69-8
    2024T4371-75-73-71+6
    2023T1471-68-68-69-8
    2022T2166-72-74-68E
    2021MC70-77+5

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2420.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.2870.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.2120.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4840.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8020.488

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 654 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.42% (fourth) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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