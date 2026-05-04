Corey Conners betting profile: Truist Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Corey Conners will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on his tied for 11th finish last year at the Truist Championship. The Canadian enters the $20 million event coming off consistent performances at this Charlotte, North Carolina venue over the past five years.
Conners' recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|2024
|T13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|2023
|T8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|2022
|T21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|2021
|T43
|69-72-73-72
|+2
At the Truist Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at nine-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of six-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.159
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.458
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.278
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.237
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.102
|0.623
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Conners has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.96% (121st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.