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21M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on his tied for 11th finish last year at the Truist Championship. The Canadian enters the $20 million event coming off consistent performances at this Charlotte, North Carolina venue over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Truist Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1167-71-66-67-9
    2024T1370-68-74-70-2
    2023T870-69-66-70-9
    2022T2169-71-70-70E
    2021T4369-72-73-72+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at nine-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of six-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1590.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4580.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.278-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.2370.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.1020.623

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.96% (121st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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