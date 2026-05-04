Pierceson Coody betting profile: Truist Championship

Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.