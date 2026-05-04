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21M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Truist Championship in 2023, posting a score of 10-over. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Truist Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC79-73+10

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged -0.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4580.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3610.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.440-1.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.034-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.345-0.907

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Coody delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 26.02% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 539 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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