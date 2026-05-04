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22M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, he finished tied for 17th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Truist Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1766-71-72-64-7
    2022MC71-77+8

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.313

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.160-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.0850.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1750.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.381-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.2810.154

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.085 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Novak delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 296 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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