Andrew Novak betting profile: Truist Championship
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Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, he finished tied for 17th at 7-under.
Novak's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the Truist Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.160
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.085
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.175
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.381
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.281
|0.154
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.085 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Novak delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Novak has earned 296 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.