Andrew Novak betting profile: Truist Championship

Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.

Novak has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.