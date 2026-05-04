Jake Knapp betting profile: Truist Championship
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Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 58th at nine-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Knapp's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
At the Truist Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of nine-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.75
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.207
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.448
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.057
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.744
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.456
|0.464
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.