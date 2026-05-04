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19M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 58th at nine-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Truist Championship.

    Knapp's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5871-75-71-76+9

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.207-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4480.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.057-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7440.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4560.464

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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