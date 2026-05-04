J.J. Spaun betting profile: Truist Championship
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J.J. Spaun of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 17th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with an opportunity to improve upon his consistent performances at this Charlotte venue.
Spaun's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|2023
|T27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|2021
|T18
|69-75-69-70
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.270
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.635
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.021
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.597
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.329
|0.889
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.635 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 695 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.