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38M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 17th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with an opportunity to improve upon his consistent performances at this Charlotte venue.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Truist Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1767-70-69-67-7
    2023T2768-67-72-73-4
    2021T1869-75-69-70-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2700.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6350.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0210.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.597-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3290.889

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.635 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 695 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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