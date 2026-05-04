Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Truist Championship
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Rodgers' recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|2024
|T29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2021
|T37
|68-68-79-70
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 2-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.121
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.001
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.037
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.227
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.143
|-1.102
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.001 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 530 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (41st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.