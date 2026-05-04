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42M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Truist Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4270-69-69-69-3
    2024T2970-70-74-72+2
    2023MC74-73+5
    2021T3768-68-79-70+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 2-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.121-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.001-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.037-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2270.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.143-1.102

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.001 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 530 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (41st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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