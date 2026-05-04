Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Truist Championship
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|2024
|T29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|2023
|T21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.491
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.208
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.376
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.219
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.855
|0.734
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Cantlay ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance with an 11.63% rate this season, and he has accumulated 536 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.