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20M AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10, 2026 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Truist Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T465-68-70-65-12
    2024T2973-72-72-69+2
    2023T2167-71-71-69-6
    2021MC72-73+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4910.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.208-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3760.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.219-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8550.734

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Cantlay ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance with an 11.63% rate this season, and he has accumulated 536 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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